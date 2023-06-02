RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,903 shares. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

