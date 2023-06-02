Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.