Salesforce’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

