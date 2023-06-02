Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4597463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $66,713.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock worth $102,000,530. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

