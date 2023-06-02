Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 156000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

