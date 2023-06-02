Sanford C. Bernstein Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $665.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources restated a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $530.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $542.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.02, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $556.58.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,361,500. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

