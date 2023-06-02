Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

