Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL opened at C$82.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.89. The company has a market cap of C$23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$68.90 and a 52-week high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.