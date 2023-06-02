Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 304.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,108 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after acquiring an additional 317,841 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,481 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 577,317 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.69. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. HSBC raised their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

