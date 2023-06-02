Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires 576 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 4.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $681.45. 160,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,046. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $660.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.44. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

