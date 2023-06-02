Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,347,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,223,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance
PDP stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.70. 6,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $79.48.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.