Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,347,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,223,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

PDP stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.70. 6,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $79.48.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

