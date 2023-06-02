Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.09. 775,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,013. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.