Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.54. 1,182,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

