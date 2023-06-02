SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.43

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

SEIC stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.46.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

