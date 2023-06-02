Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Shares Down 0.1%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 32,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 8,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
