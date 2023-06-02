Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,069 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.36. 101,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,157. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.