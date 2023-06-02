Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 15,668 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 421.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.40. The stock had a trading volume of 982,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,112 shares of company stock worth $48,183,419 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

