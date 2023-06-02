Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Roblox accounts for 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in Roblox by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 161,913 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Roblox by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. 3,569,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,446,765. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock worth $33,605,198. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

