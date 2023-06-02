Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 33,310 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,373. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

