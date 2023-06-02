Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,334 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,290 shares of company stock worth $24,708,232. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

