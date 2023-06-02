Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 243.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE APO traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 964,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.