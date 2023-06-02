Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CUK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,773. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.98) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.