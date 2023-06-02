Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.43 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 688.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.0 %

DLTR traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 720,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,017. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

