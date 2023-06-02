Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $48.71. 333,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,086. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Profile



Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

