Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 104,354 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 638.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,354 shares during the period. Rollins comprises 1.2% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 332,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,616. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

