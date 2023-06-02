Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,556,000 after buying an additional 549,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,754,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,392,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

