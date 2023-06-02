Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 203 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 107,249 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 219,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 893,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

