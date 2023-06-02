Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 22,772 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises 11.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.79% of Axos Financial worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AX stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,737. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

