Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 162 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,500. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

