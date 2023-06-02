Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $477,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,082. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

