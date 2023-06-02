Shaker Investments LLC OH Invests $1.56 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.24. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

