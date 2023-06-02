Shaker Investments LLC OH Invests $712,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 517,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,924. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

