Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 1,055 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,339 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 5.0 %

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

NYSE CFG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

