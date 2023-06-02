Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 83 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $807.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,607,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,507. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $653.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

