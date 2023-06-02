Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 120,949 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 118,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,627. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

