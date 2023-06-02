Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,272 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

