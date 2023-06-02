Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 863 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 199,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

