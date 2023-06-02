Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0031

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $169.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,951.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00352274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00541917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00066824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00425055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,177,532,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

