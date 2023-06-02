Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.67.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $69.39 on Monday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

