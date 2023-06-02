Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SVM traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$4.19. 139,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.31. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$741.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.