SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). Approximately 242,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 393,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

Insider Transactions at SkinBioTherapeutics

In other news, insider Manprit Singh Randhawa sold 89,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £20,578.56 ($25,430.75). Corporate insiders own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

