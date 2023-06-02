Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen increased their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE SONY opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $99.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

