Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 68,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 173,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.54 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

