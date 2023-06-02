SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

WIP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. 47,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,692. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.