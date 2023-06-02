SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,210 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,843,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.66. 1,793,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,747. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

