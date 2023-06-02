SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.6% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. 510,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,108. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

