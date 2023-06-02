SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.49

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 1370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $765.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 135,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

