SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $133.04 and last traded at $133.60. 26,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 29,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.15.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.86.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

