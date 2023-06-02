Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $227.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $63,412 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 253,919 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

