Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Down 2.6%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.60 and last traded at $67.60. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.6061 dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

